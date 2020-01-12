Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Linde by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average of $198.54. Linde has a one year low of $156.21 and a one year high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

