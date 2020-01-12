Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Short Interest Down 69.2% in December

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the December 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.89% of Lifeway Foods worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LWAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. 50,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

