LIFE Price Down 4.3% This Week (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One LIFE token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Tidex and IDEX. LIFE has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $1,571.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LIFE has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.65 or 0.01905797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00187003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00121099 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.