Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. G.Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 718,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,319. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.80. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 2,372.40%. The business had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 53,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 119,611 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

