Lear (NYSE:LEA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Lear stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.41. The stock had a trading volume of 427,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.28.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lear by 9.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after buying an additional 257,534 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 16.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,665,000 after purchasing an additional 74,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lear by 482.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,786,000 after purchasing an additional 343,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 1,220.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,489,000 after purchasing an additional 361,624 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 603.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,535,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

