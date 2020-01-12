Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

LMRK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. 37,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,831. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.16 million, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6,721.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 922,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 908,876 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 15.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

