Kyber Network (KNC) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002493 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Coinnest, Poloniex and CoinExchange. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $35.32 million and $3.18 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.20 or 0.01952531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00187157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027725 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00125741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network’s total supply is 212,065,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,974,270 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, COSS, CPDAX, Mercatox, AirSwap, CoinExchange, TDAX, ABCC, Coinnest, Binance, Bancor Network, Gate.io, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Huobi, Cryptopia, DEx.top, Coinone, Bithumb, Kucoin, IDEX, Poloniex, OKEx, Neraex, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Kyber Network, Liqui, Coinrail and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

