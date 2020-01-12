Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.40.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. 150,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,281. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.63 million, a P/E ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.14. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 54.87, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $563,486.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,314,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,121 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total value of $1,157,591.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,024,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,945,591.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,850. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth $826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 194.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth $840,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.