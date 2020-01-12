KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

