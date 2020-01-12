Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) dropped 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.75, approximately 3,233,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 479% from the average daily volume of 558,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

KRP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $408.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,333,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

