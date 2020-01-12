KeyCorp Lowers RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Price Target to $67.00

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

RP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

RP traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 336,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,374. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RealPage has a one year low of $51.65 and a one year high of $65.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.32 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William P. Chaney sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $3,020,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,674,626.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 596,567 shares of company stock worth $32,355,840. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,086,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of RealPage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,029,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of RealPage by 15.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,742,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 234,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 22.9% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,780,000 after purchasing an additional 195,349 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

