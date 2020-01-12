KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PPRUY. UBS Group raised KERING S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised KERING S A/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised KERING S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KERING S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. KERING S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

KERING S A/ADR stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.87. KERING S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

