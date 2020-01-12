KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.72

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.72 and traded as high as $26.81. KEMET shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 88,386 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley lowered KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.65.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. KEMET had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KEMET in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,907,000. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KEMET by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 215,156 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in KEMET by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in KEMET by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,824,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 410,497 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in KEMET by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About KEMET (NYSE:KEM)

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

