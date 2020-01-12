Kellogg (NYSE:K) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an in-line rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.31.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE:K traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.27. 1,418,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.71. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 52.66%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 20,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $1,316,343.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $6,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock worth $41,158,106. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 25.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 50.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 31.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 68,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.