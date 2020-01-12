KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

NYSE KB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 491,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 62.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 119.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.