KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
NYSE KB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 491,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 62.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 119.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
