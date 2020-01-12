Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at $537,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.24.

KSU stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.25. 1,135,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,845. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $161.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

