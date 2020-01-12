Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) will announce sales of $66.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.58 million and the highest is $70.51 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $253.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.49 million to $283.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $353.89 million, with estimates ranging from $303.38 million to $409.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

JMIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,705,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,682,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,210,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

JMIA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.72. 1,282,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,448. The company has a market capitalization of $450.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.

Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

