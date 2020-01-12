John Laing Group’s (JLG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Laing Group (LON:JLG) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 440 ($5.79) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on John Laing Group from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC reduced their price objective on John Laing Group from GBX 389 ($5.12) to GBX 369 ($4.85) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on shares of John Laing Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 422.80 ($5.56).

Shares of John Laing Group stock opened at GBX 385 ($5.06) on Wednesday. John Laing Group has a one year low of GBX 320.27 ($4.21) and a one year high of GBX 403.40 ($5.31). The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 379.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 373.50.

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

