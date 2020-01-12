Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCTCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $2,367,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Jewett-Cameron Trading makes up about 6.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Riverview Trust Co owned 30.36% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

See Also: What is a support level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.