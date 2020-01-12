Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Down 38.5% in December

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Jerash Holdings (US) at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JRSH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.03. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

