Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to Neutral

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Shares of SIX opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.77. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Jon L. Luther purchased 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,571.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,816,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

