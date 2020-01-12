J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) PT Raised to $115.00 at DA Davidson

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

JCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on J2 Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $99.09. 327,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,625. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $100.87. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.16.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J2 Global will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,628,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1,518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 113,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.