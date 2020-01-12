Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRWD. Cowen set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. 1,472,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,747. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.91.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
