Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRWD. Cowen set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. 1,472,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,747. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

