iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.25.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of IRBT stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.98. 1,123,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,293. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $132.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iRobot by 66.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 712.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 7.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

