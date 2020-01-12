IoT Chain (ITC) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $9.45 million and $1.99 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001388 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bithumb, Huobi and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.59 or 0.01970276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00186902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00049487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00124660 BTC.

About IoT Chain

ITC is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, Kucoin, Bibox and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

