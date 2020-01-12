Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.76

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and traded as high as $13.11. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 3,532 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.
Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
