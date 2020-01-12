Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.76

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and traded as high as $13.11. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 3,532 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 713,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.