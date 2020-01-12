Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

IPI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 1,136,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,113. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $312.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other news, Director Terry Considine purchased 12,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $27,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 41,685 shares of company stock worth $98,069 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 49,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter worth about $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 25.9% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 45.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 49.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPI. TheStreet downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

