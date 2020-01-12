International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.83.
Shares of IMXI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.35. 272,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.
In related news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter worth $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter worth $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter worth $195,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
