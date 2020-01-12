International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Shares of IMXI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.35. 272,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter worth $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter worth $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter worth $195,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.