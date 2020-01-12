International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 655 ($8.62).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 665 ($8.75) target price for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Consolidated Airlns Grp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 675.14 ($8.88).

IAG stock opened at GBX 664 ($8.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 667.80 ($8.78). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 597.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 502.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.15.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

