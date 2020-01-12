Insight Chain Achieves Market Cap of $163.21 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Insight Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00005723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $33.94, $50.98 and $24.43. During the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $163.21 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038405 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00328786 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012292 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002535 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012549 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 331.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

Insight Chain (CRYPTO:INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $5.60, $24.68, $13.77, $10.39, $51.55, $24.43, $18.94, $33.94, $20.33 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.