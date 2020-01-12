Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

IPHS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innophos from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,018. Innophos has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $628.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. Innophos had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Innophos will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $402,232.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,761.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innophos by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Innophos by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 152,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Innophos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Innophos by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Innophos by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

