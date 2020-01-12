INLOCK (ILK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,116.00

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One INLOCK token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. INLOCK has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $21,116.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INLOCK has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $480.21 or 0.05955830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026771 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001799 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001161 BTC.

INLOCK Profile

INLOCK is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,152,495 tokens. The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.