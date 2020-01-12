Ink (INK) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. Ink has a market capitalization of $927,899.00 and approximately $914.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Exrates and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.01982377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00187066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00027505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00125112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinrail, ZB.COM, EXX, TOPBTC, CoinEgg, Gate.io, CoinBene, Exmo, Exrates, LBank, Bit-Z and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

