Incent (INCNT) Market Cap Achieves $6.16 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001653 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, Liqui and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Incent has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and $10,903.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.01888103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00186870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

