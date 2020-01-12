ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001970 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003423 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 17,187,591 coins and its circulating supply is 16,187,593 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

