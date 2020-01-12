ILCoin Price Reaches $0.0520 on Major Exchanges (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, ILCoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.96 million and $159,567.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00049939 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00018774 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004683 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000672 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,299,138,907 coins and its circulating supply is 345,442,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, C-CEX, Crex24, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

