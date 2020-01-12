IDEX Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $2,145.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.01968866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00187381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00125487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,725,210 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

