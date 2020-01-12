Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 69,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,574. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.07. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $526,327.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,444.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,664 shares of company stock worth $644,659 in the last 90 days. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

