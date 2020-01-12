Hurify Market Capitalization Hits $33,882.00 (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded up 78.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Hurify has traded 100.7% higher against the dollar. Hurify has a market capitalization of $33,882.00 and $1.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hurify token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinMex, LATOKEN and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00039151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.05988361 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035812 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001830 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Hurify Profile

Hurify (CRYPTO:HUR) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify . The official website for Hurify is hurify.co

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Tidex, CoinMex, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

