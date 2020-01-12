HOQU (HQX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $267,019.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, HOQU has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $267,019.00 and approximately $124,311.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.01895823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00185845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00028086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00120846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

