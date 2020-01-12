Holo Price Reaches $0.0007 (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. Holo has a total market capitalization of $111.07 million and $7.90 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bilaxy, WazirX and Liqui. Over the last week, Holo has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.01994412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00186576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00125149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,892,354,120 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, WazirX, ABCC, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, OOOBTC, Hotbit, IDEX, Binance and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

