HNI (NYSE:HNI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.70

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.70 and traded as high as $36.72. HNI shares last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 7,113 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.19.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HNI had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HNI Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $788,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,966.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,159 shares of company stock worth $874,401 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HNI by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,533 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of HNI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

