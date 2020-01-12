Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $227.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $206.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2020 earnings at $8.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HELE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.50.

Shares of HELE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.56. 208,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,882. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $196.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9,811.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

