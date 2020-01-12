Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $227.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $206.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2020 earnings at $8.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.10 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HELE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.50.
Shares of HELE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.56. 208,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,882. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $196.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9,811.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
