Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HSII. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sidoti initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

HSII traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $31.34. 73,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,201. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 192,575 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 120,738 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,330,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

