Head-To-Head Survey: Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) & GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group 23.57% 15.86% 0.97% GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 11.59% 12.39% 1.43%

1.9% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lloyds Banking Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $24.99 billion 2.21 $5.74 billion $0.33 9.48 GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S $9.83 billion 1.00 $896.30 million $0.80 11.05

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S. Lloyds Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 3 4 2 0 1.89 GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, term lending, and debt capital markets services to small and medium-sized enterprises, corporates, mid markets, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers life, home, car, and protection insurance products; pensions and investment products; and advisory services in areas, including investments, planning for retirement, and protection and inheritance tax planning. The company also provides digital, telephony, and mobile services. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services. It also provides loan products, such as commercial loans that comprise general purpose loans, working capital loans, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans comprising personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, loans funded by development banks, and general purpose loans; microcredit loans; and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; and trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution, bancassurance, and payment and collection services, as well as engages in deposit and lending operations in foreign currencies. Further, it is involved in merchant and investment banking activities; trading activities that include fixed income trading, and derivatives and foreign exchange operations, as well as the provision of treasury, pension plan administration, investment fund advice, financial advisory, leasing, private banking, and insurance services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 1,421 branches and 3,781 ATMs in Colombia; and 350 branches and 1,993 ATMs in Central America. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. was founded in 1994 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

