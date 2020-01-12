HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of HD Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HD Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HDS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.96. 1,297,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 165,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 917.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 931,785 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 4.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the third quarter valued at about $39,175,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.