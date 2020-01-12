HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:HCA traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,014. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.46 and a 200-day moving average of $132.92. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $102,365.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,750.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

