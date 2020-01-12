HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Shares Up 7%

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.29, 1,759,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 275% from the average session volume of 468,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCHC. ValuEngine raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get HC2 alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $98.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.78 million. HC2 had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCHC. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,056,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $901,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in HC2 by 2,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 318,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in HC2 by 794.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC grew its stake in HC2 by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 945,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 218,491 shares during the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HC2 Company Profile (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.