Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.98. 15,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,170. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

