HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

